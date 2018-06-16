Skip to Main Content
Man dies in lawnmower accident on church grounds in Bedford
A 61-year-old man is dead after a ride-on mower he was operating rolled over a steep hill, police say.

Police say the man died along this stretch of the Bedford Highway. (Google Maps)

A 61-year-old man is dead after a lawnmower accident on church grounds on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford, N.S.

Police were called to 1698 Bedford Highway shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Rob Lowther with the Halifax Regional Police. 

It's believed the man rolled over a steep hill that leads to the Bedford Highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Labour has been notified, said Lowther. 

