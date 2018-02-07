A 37-year-old male driver was killed in a single-vehicle car crash early Tuesday morning in Ketch Harbour, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at 12:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Ketch Harbour Road.

The vehicle left the road and hit an unattached garage. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Two passengers in the car, a 26-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child, were taken to hospital.

Police say they are expected to recover from their injuries.