A 39-year-old man is dead after falling off an apartment balcony around 10 a.m. this morning in Halifax.

Police believe the fall was accidental, but exactly what caused the man to fall from the fifth-floor balcony is still being investigated.

It happened at 137 Solutions Drive in Clayton Park, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

They said the man's death is not suspicious at this time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.