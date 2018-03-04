Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating a car crash in East Mountain, N.S., that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. Saturday night

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:53 p.m. on Pictou Road. The man was the only person in the car, a Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the night, police responded to a complaint about an impaired driver and began pursuing the car.

John Scott, interim director of Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, said the the chase started near Halifax and RCMP made numerous attempts to stop the vehicle.

"The pursuit, from what I understand, wasn't right up to the very end of the car leaving the road ... whenever the car did crash or went off the road, there was no police presence at that time," he said.

Because of the chase, Colchester RCMP referred the investigation to SIRT.

"It's in the public interest to be involved in it," said Scott.

A section of Pictou Road was closed for several hours.