A 31-year-old man is dead after falling off the roof of a home under construction in South Rawdon, N.S.

RCMP said the man was shovelling snow from the roof of the home on Ashdale Road at about 8:50 a.m. Friday when he fell. It was a work site and other workers were there at the time, said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Firefighters from the Brooklyn volunteer fire department and paramedics responded to the scene. The man was transported to Hants Community Hospital in Windsor and pronounced dead.

RCMP and the provincial Labour Department are investigating.