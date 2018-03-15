A Dartmouth, N.S., man appeared in court this morning to face charges relating to a missing woman.

Owen Patrick Nelson, 41, is accused of interfering with human remains, assault and two counts of breach of probation.

Karen Lee MacKenzie has not been seen since Feb. 25 and Halifax Regional Police believe she is dead. Nelson was arrested Tuesday and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

Nelson was already facing charges that he had assaulted MacKenzie, including choking her. The two had dated and Nelson had previously been subject to a court order to stay away from her.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen Sunday, Feb. 25, in Highfield Park. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

Michelle James, his defence lawyer, said it's rare to defend a charge like interfering with human remains when no body has been found.

"I can't say that I've seen it before and I'm afraid I'm not really in a position to get into what evidence the police may or may not have collected to substantiate that particular charge," she told CBC News Thursday.

It's believed Nelson and MacKenzie were living together in a Highfield Park apartment when she went missing.

"The condition in the probation order as I recall allowed him to have contact with Miss MacKenzie, with her consent," James said of her client.

Nelson says couple were engaged

Crown prosecutor Gerard Quigley said more information will come as the investigation continues.

"I don't really wish to comment on the unusual nature or otherwise of the case before the courts. An investigation is underway and we'll see that all the appropriate steps are taken," he said.

MacKenzie was reported missing March 3. That same day, Nelson posted on social media that they were engaged and asked if anyone had seen her.

Nelson will stay in custody until his next court appearance on March 26. None of the charges has been tested in court.