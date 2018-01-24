A 27-year-old man accused of murder in two high-profile Halifax shooting deaths now has a lawyer, but Tyrell Peter Dechamp still doesn't know the Crown's case against him.

Dechamp is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Naricho Clayton and Tyler Richards in April 2016.

Dechamp was arrested in early December, just as he was due to be released from the Atlantic Institution, the maximum security prison in northern New Brunswick where he was serving a sentence for previous offences.

This morning, Dechamp appeared in Halifax provincial court by videolink from the provincial jail where he is now being held. Legal Aid lawyer Geoff Newton is now representing him, but Newton told Judge Anne Marie Simmons he has yet to receive any information from the Crown detailing the evidence gathered in the case.

Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie told the judge that police have promised they will have disclosure by the end of the month, so the case will return to court on Feb. 6. No dates for a preliminary inquiry have yet been set.

Tyler Richards, left, and Naricho Clayton were killed just days apart. (Atlantic Funeral Homes/Facebook)

Richards and Clayton were shot to death within days of one another. Dechamp is also accused of attempted murder in the shooting of Ricardo Winder, who was in a car with Clayton when he was killed.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling released this week offers a glimpse into the police investigation against Dechamp.

The decision, by Justice Patrick Duncan, deals with a special application by the Crown in July 2016 seeking permission for police officers to remove Dechamp from the Atlantic Institution and take him to a nearby police detachment for questioning.

At that point, they had not charged Dechamp with the homicides, but he was a suspect. Police argued they needed to remove Dechamp so they could interview him in a controlled environment outside the prison.

The court ruled it had no jurisdiction to grant such an order, so police waited until the end of Dechamp's previous sentence to go to Atlantic Institution, retrieve him and then charge him.