A man was arrested Tuesday after Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the scene of a suspicious death in Gardiner Mines, N.S., just outside of Glace Bay.

A 911 call led officers to a residence on Obrien Street around noon where the body of a female was found.

A man who was also inside the home was taken into custody.

Police say it's believed the man and the victim were known to each other.

Police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo would not release the victim's name or age, pending identification and notification of family.

The major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.