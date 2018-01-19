A Nova Scotia man accused of killing his own mother has been released from custody, just days before he is supposed to go on trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

John (Jack) Buckley is accused of killing his mother, Victoria Rae Brauns-Buckley, 57, in the home they shared in Chester Basin, N.S. He has been in custody since his arrest in 2016.

Chris Hansen, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, said Friday that Buckley is being released and there will be further developments when the case returns to Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Bridgewater on Monday.

She said developments Friday in court led to the Crown's decision to agree to Buckley's release, but a publication ban remains on those details until at least Monday.