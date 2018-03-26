Jury selection begins for man accused of murder in Dartmouth shooting
More than seven years after Donald Chad Smith was gunned down in north-end Dartmouth, the man accused of killing him is finally going on trial.
Randy Desmond Riley, 27, charged with 1st-degree murder in Donald Chad Smith's death
Jury selection begins this morning in the case of 27-year-old Randy Desmond Riley, who is charged with first-degree murder in Smith's death.
Smith, a father of two, was delivering pizza to an apartment building on Joseph Young Street on Oct. 23, 2010, when he was killed by a single gunshot.
Police said at the time that the pizza order was placed from a pay phone near the scene of the shooting.
Twenty-two days have been set aside for Riley's trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in downtown Halifax.