Jury selection begins for man accused of murder in Dartmouth shooting

More than seven years after Donald Chad Smith was gunned down in north-end Dartmouth, the man accused of killing him is finally going on trial.

Donald Chad Smith was shot to death in Dartmouth on Oct. 23, 2010. (Department of Justice)

Jury selection begins this morning in the case of 27-year-old Randy Desmond Riley, who is charged with first-degree murder in Smith's death.

Smith, a father of two, was delivering pizza to an apartment building on Joseph Young Street on Oct. 23, 2010, when he was killed by a single gunshot.

Police said at the time that the pizza order was placed from a pay phone near the scene of the shooting.

Twenty-two days have been set aside for Riley's trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in downtown Halifax.