Man, 92, killed in Kennetcook-area crash involving logging truck

A 92-year-old Kennetcook, N.S., man is dead after his small pickup truck collided with a logging truck Thursday morning.

RCMP say the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. near 7500 Highway 354, close to Findley Road, about five kilometres north of Kennetcook.

First responders have closed a portion of Highway 354 north of Kennetcook, N.S., said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. She said the road is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Clarke said there is a unnamed looped road around the scene where traffic is being diverted.