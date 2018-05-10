Skip to Main Content
Man, 92, killed in Kennetcook-area crash involving logging truck

Man, 92, killed in Kennetcook-area crash involving logging truck

A 92-year-old Kennetcook, N.S., man is dead after his small pickup truck collided with a logging truck Thursday morning.

RCMP say Highway 354 is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m.

Cassie Williams · CBC News ·
RCMP say the crash happened near 7500 Highway 354, located about five kilometres north of Kennetcook. (Google maps)

RCMP say the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. near 7500 Highway 354, close to Findley Road, about five kilometres north of Kennetcook.

First responders have closed a portion of Highway 354 north of Kennetcook, N.S., said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. She said the road is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured. 

Clarke said there is a unnamed looped road around the scene where traffic is being diverted.

