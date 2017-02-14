A house fire along Nova Scotia's south shore has claimed the life of an 89-year-old man and sent a woman to hospital with burns and other serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the burning home in Port Joli just before 11 a.m.

"A neighbour heard a bang and then saw the house next door was on fire," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Snow removal equipment from Queens County was used to help emergency crews get to the home on St. Catherines River Road.

A 25-year-old man who was working in the area pulled the woman from the house. She was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Clarke said the woman is believed to be in her 70s.

The body of a man was found inside the home, which was destroyed by the fire.

RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious, but it remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office and police. The medical examiner is also assisting.