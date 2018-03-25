A Nova Scotia woman who issued a public plea asking for 100 birthday cards to be sent to her father for his upcoming 100th birthday has received twice as many cards as she hoped.

On March 8, Melanie d'Entremont put out the request on Facebook with the hope that 100 cards would be received by her father's March 28 birthday.

D'Entremont's father, Antoine Babin, has Alzheimer's disease and lives in a nursing home in Dayton, N.S., which is close to Yarmouth.

"At this stage of the game in his life, what do you give somebody who's turning 100?" D'Entremont told CBC's Maritime Noon.

Babin worked as a letter carrier for 44 years and his daughter said that when he receives mail, it makes him happy and brings him back to the days where he was delivering mail, so asking for birthday cards was a natural fit.

The cards have come from many Canadian provinces, although D'Entremont hasn't seen any from Newfoundland, Ontario or Quebec yet.

It's fitting that people are pitching in to help Babin.

Babin has always looked out for others

"He took a lot of pride in his job and loved the people on his route, like he would always be concerned if he knew somebody was sick or if he thought that someone was in need, he would have tried to help them out," said D'Entremont.

She said that Babin also sold apples door-to-door and if a family couldn't afford them, he'd give them to them.

"I remember him teaching me you had to look out for your fellow neighbour," said D'Entremont, who is one of Babin's nine children.

'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts'

D'Entremont's mother died when she was young, so Babin had a large family to take care of.

She's touched by the number of cards that have poured in.

"You want to say thank you, but it doesn't seem like a whole lot of words, but it really is," she said.

"It's thank you from the bottom of our hearts and thanks for making our dad's life happier and just to see his smile, it's a wonderful, wonderful thing."