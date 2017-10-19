A tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 374 on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore has closed a section of that the road and the injured driver has been flown to a Halifax hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter, RCMP say.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a truck hauling wood chips lost control and ended up in a ditch on its roof in Malay Falls, which is near Sheet Harbour.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with undetermined injuries, according to a police statement.

RCMP said Highway 374 is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.