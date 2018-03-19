Inadequate maintenance and poor voyage planning led to the grounding of a bunkering tanker off the coast of Little Pond, N.S., in January 2017, according to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The TSB released Monday the findings of its investigation into the grounding of the Arca 1, which was travelling from the Port of Montreal to Mexico when its engine failed in a storm.

As the Arca 1 tried to reach the safety of Sydney Harbour in the storm, the main propulsion clutch failed, reducing propulsion to 50 per cent, the investigation found.

"In the severe weather, the vessel gradually lost headway and ultimately drifted to the west," reads the TSB report.

There were six people on board the 53-metre ship — registered under the Panamanian flag — but no one was hurt.

The vessel sustained major damage to the hull and its propulsion machinery, the TSB reported.

The investigation further found that some crew members, including the master of the vessel and the motorman, weren't qualified for their roles.

"During the voyage, the master was not qualified to serve in that role on the vessel, and the motorman was not qualified to act as chief engineer," the report states. "If crew members are not qualified for the positions to which they are assigned, they may not carry out these duties effectively, increasing the risk of accident or injury."

The TSB also said voyage planning was "inconsistent with best practices, as contingencies and limitations were not taken into account."

The owner of the vessel has told the TSB steps have been taken to correct the identified failings, including signing an agreement with Lloyd's Register to certify the Arca 1 and the company's management processes under international safety management rules.

After a couple of failed attempts to free the vessel, the Arca 1 was eventually refloated and towed to Sydney Harbour. The tanker wasn't carrying any cargo but it had about 16 tonnes of fuel onboard for its own engines.

It was later brought to Mexico aboard a heavy-lift transport.