The names of dozens of Canadian navy and air force members who died during peacetime are etched into plaques beside the giant anchor in Halifax's Point Pleasant Park.

Among them are nine colleagues of Allan "Dinger" Bell that lost their lives in October 1969 when an engine room explosion rocked HMCS Kootenay, a fire that also burned half of Bell's body and nearly killed him.

But the Bonaventure Anchor Memorial, which marks their sacrifice and that of other military members, is in desperate need of repairs and no one is taking responsibility for it, according to Bell and Suzanne Ross, the widow of one of the Kootenay sailors who died.

They worry erosion around the monument will cause it to fall onto the beach rocks below it. The pair also say it is badly weathered, and needs paint and general cosmetic work.

"The problem is nobody wants to own the monument," Bell said. "Over the years the ownership has been nothing but a battle. It's sad."

'Nobody wants to touch it'

When the monument was dedicated back in 1973, it was understood the navy would maintain it, even though it is on city property.

Bell has found documents — including a National Defence memo from August 1979 that states: "It is understood that maintenance was to be carried out by ship's companies on a rotating basis."

"I've had meetings with the navy, Royal Canadian Legion, the city of Halifax, Department of Veterans Affairs, Shearwater Museum," said Bell, "Nobody wants to touch it."

Bell said at one point he found groups that were willing to donate money to repair the monument. But they didn't make the donations because they couldn't find out who owned the anchor.

Military setting up committee

There are concerns that erosion around the base of the anchor will cause it to fall onto the beach. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The military said there is no confusion over who should maintain the monument.

"Responsibility for the monument is shared amongst various stakeholders such as the municipality and veterans associations," said Louise Matheson, communications advisor for Maritime Forces Atlantic.

"CFB Halifax works with its partners to help co-ordinate cosmetic upkeep of the monument. This includes minor repairs to tiles, bronze plaques and paint."

Matheson said the military is currently setting up a committee that will work with concerned citizens like Bell to make sure the monument is kept up.

'Disgusting'

The Kootenay fire, which killed nine and injured 53, is regarded as the worst peacetime disaster in the history of the Canadian navy.

"My husband was buried at sea and we don't have a grave to go to," said Ross, whose husband was Thomas Crabbe, a 29-year-old father of two young children when died in the Kootenay explosion.

Thomas Crabbe died in the HMCS Kootenay explosion. (Submitted Photo)

She wants to see the navy step up and take full responsibility for maintaining the Bonaventure Anchor Memorial.

"Disgusting is how I describe it," she said. "There is no need for it to be like that and it's almost like they're saying, 'If we ignore it then it will go away.'"

Ross and Bell are both concerned the monument could fall onto the rocks on the beach. It is situated on a narrow stretch of grass supported by rocks along the edge of the ocean and many storms have eroded the ground around it.

It's not clear if the military will pay to reinforce the monument because that kind of work would likely be considered a major repair.