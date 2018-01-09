A coalition of community groups thinks the update of planning rules for suburban and rural main streets in the Halifax region is long overdue. But if those updates are done one at a time, the coalition worries it could take decades to complete.

As a result, HRM Alliance said it has come up with a proposal: Create one main set of rules for all suburban business districts, as well as one for the rural communities.

"[It's about] recognizing that the ways we create good, walkable communities are similar," said Jenny Lugar, a spokesperson for HRM Alliance.

Updated plans would also help create a better transit network, said Lugar.

"In order to be able to do rapid transit, we need these main hubs where people can meet," she said.

'People are frustrated'

The head of the Spryfield Business Commission said he agrees with the coalition's proposal, as long as the template would allow for additional policies to handle individual community characteristics.

Bruce Holland points out the planning rules for Spryfield's Herring Cove Road is 30 years out of date.

"People are frustrated," he said. "They need to know what they can do and when they can do it."

Holland said he thinks Spryfield or Lower Sackville should be part of a pilot project to get the process going.

Coun. Steve Adams represents the Spryfield area. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Coun. Steve Adams, who represents the Spryfield area, agrees that a speedier process is needed to modernize all the plans that need attention. "I would support hiring a dozen planners, if need be, to get this work done for us," he said.

Currently, city planners are focused on new rules for Halifax's urban core, a project known as the Centre Plan, which should be approved by spring 2018.

HRM Alliance is made up of the following groups: