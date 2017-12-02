It's hard to imagine a Father Christmas Festival in Mahone Bay, N.S., without David and Heather Abriel.

The beloved couple seemed to many to embody Father and Mrs. Christmas with their elaborate costumes and warm smiles. It's a role they'd happily took on every Christmas season for the past several years.

David, a palliative care doctor in Lunenburg, and Heather, an active community member died in a highway car crash in February.

The annual festival is dedicated to them this year, and money is being raised to name a room in the Mahone Bay Centre after the them.

"They were the roving spirit, if you will, of the Father Christmas Festival," said David Devenne, mayor of Mahone Bay. "Their presence is still being felt because you can't talk about Father Christmas without talking about David and Heather Abriel, and the unfortunate circumstances of their passing."

Couple loved Christmas

David Abriel, a tall man with white beard, was nearly impossible to miss as he and Heather strolled the streets of Mahone Bay for two weekends in late November and early December.

Long-time friend John Allen said the Abriels made their own colourful Victorian-era costumes and always looked forward to meeting kids at the festival.

There will be no Father and Mrs. Christmas at this year's festival, which is dedicated to the Abriels. (Submitted by Christian Herridge)

"They both — Heather, in particular — really loved Christmas and she used to keep a Christmas tree up as late as possible, maybe to Easter sometimes," said Allen, who's known the couple since the 1980s. He was also a member of their band Midlife Crises, a staple of St. Patrick's Day festivities at the local pub.

Losing them is hard, he said, especially this time of year.

"It doesn't really hit you until you say, 'oh we should invite David and Heather over for a drink' or whatever, and you realize that it's not going to happen this year."

The Grinch has been added to this year's Christmas festival in Mahone Bay. The train he is riding is a new addition as well. (Submitted by Christian Herridge)

People are being encouraged to donate to the Heather and Dr. David Abriel Room Project, which has a goal of $25,000 to refurbish a room in the basement of Mahone Bay Centre. Fundraising chair John Merchant said they've already raised $19,000.

"I think it has a lot to do with who we're raising money for," he said. "They were immediately recognizable in their traditional Christmas garb and would spend two weekends walking up and down the streets and greeting people."

Donations can be dropped off at the Mahone Bay Centre office or through the centre's website.

Doing things differently this year

This year's Father Christmas Festival doesn't have a Father or Mrs. Christmas, although several handcrafted figures of the pair accent the town.

Organizer Karen Pinsent said it seemed like the right way to respectfully remember the couple's contributions to the town.

"The Abriels were so important to the festival," she said. "They lent their joy and their community spirit over the years."

Instead, a Grinch has been added to delight kids, and the town's Visitor Centre has been decked out as the Grinch's house.

For the first time, there's also a little red train taking people around the community and Saturday night, more than 240 runners will take part in a "Reindeer Fun Run," with proceeds going to the Lodge that Gives, accommodations for cancer patients and their families.

The Abriels played music together and in the band Midlife Crisis with their friends. (Facebook)

While there's no Father and Mrs. Christmas this year, Allen said that might not always be the case.

"I think next year I'm pretty certain ... that there will be somebody else, and it will be as a tribute to them as well. The spirit continues in every way."