A Nova Scotia judge's decision to clear a taxi driver of sexual assault on the grounds that "a drunk can consent" has MADD Canada backing away from its long-standing advice to cab home after a night out.

"In light of the situation that recently occurred in Halifax, I would certainly feel, as the mom of two daughters, that [calling a taxi] is not the first choice I'd like them to make," Anissa Aldridge, the Atlantic director for MADD Canada, told CBC News on Thursday.

In May 2015, a police officer found a 26-year-old woman unconscious and partially clothed in the back of Bassam Al-Rawi's taxi. Al-Rawi had her urine-soaked underwear in his hands and test results later found her DNA on his upper lip.

The woman testified during a two-day trial she recalled little from that night. Earlier this month, Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman had not consented.

End of #TAXI campaign

Mothers Against Drunk Driving ran a #TAXI ad campaign urging people to dial pound T-A-X-I (#8294) to get home safely for 14 years, but ended that two months ago, before the Halifax verdict came in. MADD doesn't plan to re-use the pro-taxi campaign.

Aldridge said the Lenehan ruling has MADD looking to promote other options to get home safely.

Judge Greg Lenehan is seen here in 2009 when he was Crown attorney. He cleared a taxi driver of sexual assaulting an unconscious woman, sparking protests. (CBC)

"We've relied on Casino Taxi, Yellow Cabs, Satellite Taxi — all of those companies — to get us home safely in the past. I think that most certainly will continue, but we also have to explore different options," Aldridge said.

"We can't now state that all taxi drivers might be a concern … but the option of going two, three or four people in a taxi if you're a young woman and feeling unsafe, might be a great option."

She urged people to plan ahead for a safe way home, either by booking a hotel, staying at a friend's house, appointing a designated driver, or walking if it's possible.

Aldridge said turning the focus away from taxis is a big step and she will raise it at MADD's general meeting at the end of April.

'Serious concern' about ruling

CBC's Mainstreet interviewed Susan MacAskill, another member of MADD in Atlantic Canada, the day after the verdict. She said it would likely discourage people from calling a taxi.

"As an organization, for decades we've encouraged people to arrange for safe and sober alternate transportation home if they're going to be consuming alcohol," she said on March 3.

"We have a serious concern about the impact of this ruling."