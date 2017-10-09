The RCMP have called in Halifax search and rescue to help look for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Mackenzie Eagles was last seen on Sept. 23, when she left a home in Enfield.

Family members found her bicycle and helmet — intact and showing no signs of a crash — last weekend near the airport on Highway 102.

After a K9 unit could find no trace of her this past weekend, police are getting more people involved today.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, standing five feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has dark blond/light brown hair and blue/green eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater and carrying a dark backpack with yellow writing on it.

Police say they believe she could be in the Halifax-Dartmouth area.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie's whereabouts is asked to call the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.