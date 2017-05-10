Halifax Harbour Bridges says it will be late June before the Macdonald Bridge bike lane and sidewalk reopen.

Earlier this year, the bridge authority had said the lanes would be open in March. In a news release issued this week, it said the delay is because some work still needs to be done, including:

Supports and sidewalk and bike lane panels on the outside of the towers.

Completion of the interior and exterior barriers.

Replacement of hangers.

Electrical work/lighting.

Welding, corrosion protection and infill paving at places where decking was spliced.

Crews dismantled the walking and cycling lanes on the bridge nearly two years ago as part of the redecking project, known as the Big Lift. Crews spliced the bridge deck into 20-metre-long sections weighing up to 150 tonnes and replaced them one by one.

The work was done during weekends and overnight on weekdays, with the bridge reopening on weekday mornings to vehicles. The final segment was put into place earlier this year, a few months behind schedule.

A shuttle service has been ferrying pedestrians and cyclists across the bridge during the project.

The shuttle service will remain in place until the sidewalk and bike lane reopen.