The Macdonald Bridge was about two hours late opening this morning after a large piece of equipment broke down, leading to rush-hour gridlock.

One lane of the Halifax harbour bridge finally opened at 7:15 a.m., and all lanes were open about 15 minutes later.

The piece of broken equipment on the span, a boom lift truck, was too large to tow.

Adding to traffic headaches was a three-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Highway 111 at the Burnside exit leading to the MacKay Bridge tolls.

UPDATE: Boom truck now rolling off the Macdonald Bridge. Support vehicles clearing away, too. Should be reopened soon. pic.twitter.com/ZJPgUh7f4Y — @Brett_CBC

For more than two years, the deck replacement project known as the Big Lift has shut down the Macdonald Bridge overnight. The bridge usually reopens at 5:30 a.m.

The closures are expected to wrap up in late fall.

Halifax Harbour Bridges also clarified this morning that the bridge will be closed tonight starting at 7 p.m. after the Big Lift app incorrectly said it will be open.