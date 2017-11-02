The Macdonald Bridge was about two hours late opening this morning after a large piece of equipment broke down, leading to rush-hour gridlock.

One lane of the Halifax harbour bridge finally opened at 7:15 a.m., and all lanes were open about 15 minutes later. 

The piece of broken equipment on the span, a boom lift truck, was too large to tow.

Adding to traffic headaches was a three-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Highway 111 at the Burnside exit leading to the MacKay Bridge tolls.

For more than two years, the deck replacement project known as the Big Lift has shut down the Macdonald Bridge overnight. The bridge usually reopens at 5:30 a.m. 

The closures are expected to wrap up in late fall.

Halifax Harbour Bridges also clarified this morning that the bridge will be closed tonight starting at 7 p.m. after the Big Lift app incorrectly said it will be open.