Big Lift returns, leading to Macdonald Bridge closures this week and next

Call it the Little Lift: Halifax's Macdonald Bridge is heading into two weeks of nightly closures as crews put the final touches on the Big Lift redecking project.

Halifax Harbour Bridges will shut the Macdonald to all traffic Monday to Thursday this week and next week. The bridge will close at 8 p.m. and open at 5:30 a.m.

General manager Steve Snider told the CBC's Information Morning that crews will be putting platforms on top of the towers to help maintenance workers access the bridge.

"There are going to be handrails put along those, so for the first time we're going to be able to do inspections by walking the cable," he said Monday.

It means moving heavy pieces of steel, hence the closure to vehicles, walkers and cyclists. The shuttle service will return, offering transit via the MacKay Bridge every 30 minutes.

He said the bridge will close again in June for eight to 10 weeks.

"At that time, we should be putting the bow on it and tying things up," Snider said. "We do hope they are the final closures."

June closures coming

The June closures will let them install "travellers" under the bridge for maintenance workers. Three will be brought in by barge and fastened under the Macdonald.

He said few people have complained about the multi-year work involved in the Big Lift.

"We've been surprised," he said, adding: "Keeping the bridge open is our number one goal."

Within the next month, Halifax residents will learn if they're in for a Big Lift 2.0 when a report comes in on the MacKay's future.

Snide said it's a good, safe bridge today, but will need work in about 15 to 20 years.

"Whether or not in 15 years' time we'd be doing a redecking project like we are with the Macdonald or we'd consider building a new one in close proximity to the existing structure," he said. "With bridges, you don't want to wait until you have to do the work. You want to do it ahead of time."