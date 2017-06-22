After nearly two years, pedestrians and cyclists can once again use the Macdonald Bridge.

Halifax Harbour Bridges announced Thursday the sidewalk and bike lane on the bridge are now open.

Access is restricted to times when the bridge is open. The Macdonald Bridge is closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, as part of the redecking project known as the Big Lift.

The bridge will also be closed this weekend, from 7 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday. A shuttle service will operate at those times.

The Macdonald Bridge redecking project is wrapping up after nearly two years. (Robert Short/CBC)

On June 1, a group of cyclists protested how long it was taking to install bike and pedestrian lanes. They biked over the bridge, taking over a single lane of traffic, to make their point.

Crews dismantled the walking and cycling lanes on the bridge nearly two years ago as part of the Big Lift. The bridge deck was spliced into 20-metre-long sections weighing up to 150 tonnes and replaced one by one.

The final segment was put into place in February. More recent work has included replacing the floor beams beneath the deck and suspension cables.