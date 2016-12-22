The Macdonald Bridge is open 24 hours a day from now until Jan. 2.

Deck replacement work, known as The Big Lift, has kept the bridge closed for most weeknights since March 2015 and many weekends since October 2015, with the occasional reprieve for motorists due to off-site work or poor weather.

But the bridge will be open tonight and won't close again until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. (The bridge will then be closed from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every weeknight.)

Halifax Harbour Bridges spokeswoman Alison MacDonald said the project is shutting down to allow the crews a Christmas break.

As an added bonus for motorists, there are no tolls on Christmas Day.

That's a long-standing tradition that gives most of the bridge's staff members the day off on a day when traffic levels are very low.

Scheduled for completion in the fall

The deck replacement work was supposed to be done by the end of December, but it was announced earlier this month that it will take until late January or early February.

Weekend closures will mostly stop by mid-February, MacDonald said, with the nighttime closures running from Sunday to Thursday.

The reopening of sidewalk and bike lanes is expected in late March, with a shuttle system continuing until then.

Work that needs to be done after the deck replacement includes replacing the bridge's suspender ropes, dehumidifying the main cable and final paving.

Bridge officials insist the overall project is still on track to be completed by autumn 2017. MacDonald said on the current schedule the bridge should stop overnight closures sometime in the summer.

"We certainly appreciate everyone's patience," she said.