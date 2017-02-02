A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will soon decide if a couple who won $100,000 in a contest should be allowed to spend their prize, despite allegations a deal was in place to divvy up the winnings with the other finalists.

The runners-up say there was a verbal agreement to split the jackpot awarded last month from MacDonald Auto Group in Sydney, but the winners argue the deal isn't binding.

The spat began when the car dealership held a draw with the names of everyone who purchased a vehicle in 2016 and invited five finalists to gather Jan. 6 for the grand prize draw of $100,000.

Darin and Kim Seymour of Glace Bay were chosen as the big winners while the four remaining finalists — Karen Doucette, Gary Matthew Standing, Neil MacMullin and Priscilla Gould — were awarded gift certificates for vehicle detailing.

Winner reluctantly agreed to split $100K

The group appeared in a Sydney courtroom Wednesday seeking an injunction to preserve $80,000 of the Seymours' $100,000 win until a trial can be heard in the matter.

According to court documents, Rita MacMullin — who represented her husband, Neil MacMullin, at the draw — said she agreed when Gould suggested the finalists split the $100,000.

Standing said in an affidavit he was also approached by Gould and agreed to the deal.

"I was excited that I would be guaranteed to get $20,000," Standing said in his statement, adding no one was pressured into the agreement.

The document said Standing heard Kim Seymour tell an employee of the dealership to be prepared to write five cheques. Seymour attended the draw on behalf of her husband, who was at work.

In her affidavit, Seymour admitted she asked about five cheques and was told by the dealers' accountant there would be only one winner, but there was nothing barring that winner from sharing their prize if they wished to do so.

She said she reluctantly agreed with Gould's idea of splitting the prize.

'Are you nuts?'

"I said, 'I guess so' because I didn't want to split, but I didn't want to be confrontational and disagree with her," Seymour said in her affidavit.

The statement said Seymour suffers from anxiety and tries to avoid conflict.

"I did not want to split it if I won, absolutely," she said in the statement. "I did not have the courage to say that to Ms. Gould's proposal."

Her husband, Darin Seymour, said in his affidavit he bought a vehicle from MacDonald Group with his own money and in his name. He said his wife told him about the verbal agreement when he came home from work.

"She told me she said OK to the other contestants. I said, 'Are you nuts? I never agreed to that and you were only there in the first place because of me,'" he said in the document.

Kim Seymour said the only agreement she signed was a document presented by MacDonald Group indicating she was there representing her husband.

The couple said in court documents they do not feel the verbal agreement made at the dealership was binding.

A decision in the case is expected next week.