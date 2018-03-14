A Cape Breton business is feeling the fallout from the regional municipality's bare-bones budget approved last week that saw funding requests denied and programs eliminated.

For the past four years, Mabou Gardens has supplied and serviced the hundreds of extra-large hanging baskets used to beautify downtowns throughout the municipality as part of its Communities in Bloom program.

This year, the $100,000 program was cut from the budget.

JP Sawler, the owner of Mabou Gardens, said it's a big loss for his business because he already purchased the plants.

"If I wanted to deliver what they were looking for, I didn't have much of a choice," he said, noting that to have the plants ready by summer, he had to order them by Christmas.

Sawler said the municipality was always clear that there was a chance the budget for the program would not be passed.

A devastating loss

"It is a risk, a risk that I took," he said.

Even so, Sawler said it's devastating.

"I haven't slept in about three or four days because I can't stop thinking about it. Of course, it is a big program for us," he said.

Sawler estimates about 13 per cent of the company's revenue came from the Communities in Bloom program, but he doesn't expect to have to lay anyone off.

Once they're ready, the flower baskets will look like this. (submitted by Suzanne Sawler)

Sawler said downtown beautification programs changed the industry for Nova Scotia's plant nurseries, after many went out of business in the face of competition from big-box stores around 25 years ago.

The downtown-flower programs filled the gap for some nurseries when there wasn't enough retail business to keep them going.

Sawler now has to try to make up the loss.

"It's hard to come up with sales for these items [municipal baskets] elsewhere," he said, adding that the plant material is at the nursery and "ready to go."

Mabou Gardens is advertising on social media in hopes of generating pre-orders for the extra-large flowers baskets, which will be made up when the plants reach the proper size.