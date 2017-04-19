The battle between suspended Halifax defence lawyer Lyle Howe and the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society is almost over.

The society, which regulates lawyers in the province, has accused Howe of professional misconduct and professional incompetence.

Howe has fought those accusations. Howe, who is black, has argued he is the victim of discrimination and held to a higher standard than other lawyers.

His disciplinary hearing has gone for more than 60 days over the last 15 months.

Howe made his closing arguments last week. The barristers' society is expected to make its final rebuttal today.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from the hearing.