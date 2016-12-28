A 57-year-old Lunenburg man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Tuesday that sent a man to hospital.

The stabbing was reported around 2 p.m. and police were called to a home on Linden Avenue in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia RCMP said.

The victim, a 49-year-old man who is also from the town, was stabbed multiple times. Police said he was seriously injured and is still at the hospital.

RCMP said it isn't clear if the two men knew each other.

In addition to attempted murder, the suspect has also been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He was arrested without incident.

Nova Scotia RCMP said the suspect is being held in custody and will appear in Bridgewater provincial court at a later date.