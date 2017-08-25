A Lunenburg, N.S., businessman who sparked a rally this week after he decided to stop investing in the community because of problems with the town's administration says the town is now offering a temporary solution.

Farley Blackman said he lost more than $100,000 after red tape from the town caused 18 months of construction delays, including issues over moving power wires at some of his Lunenburg properties.

But on Friday, Blackman said he was told by town officials that a temporary power line will be installed, which will allow him to continue restoration of a building on Montague Street.

"I think it's great that it's happened and rather than dwelling on why it's taken so long, we'll just look at it as a positive step," Blackman told CBC's Mainstreet.

"We'll be able to get our scaffolding up sometime next week and start to finish that exterior. So it's very, very good news."

Blackman and his wife Courtney moved to Lunenburg 14 years ago. Since then, he has invested millions by renovating the Lunenburg Opera House, opening an art gallery and restoring several houses.

On Tuesday, about 100 people in Lunenburg hosted a rally in support of Blackman and the work he's done in the community.

Rachel Bailey apologized at Tuesday's rally for Farley Blackman. (CBC)

Mayor Rachel Bailey apologized to Blackman at the rally, and told him she hoped they could improve the situation.

CBC News contacted Bailey, but she hasn't responded yet.

While Blackman said the temporary fix was a welcome one, it still leaves another major project, a proposed cidery, up in the air because a permanent power line is required for the expansion.

"That's going to require a more permanent solution. And I have to believe given what we've seen happen the past couple of days, that the conversations will continue and I'm hopeful that we'll find a solution here soon," he said.