The fire marshal says it can't determine what caused a deadly house fire in Lunenburg County last week because of the severe damage the blaze caused.

The family of an elderly man who lived alone in the home in Lower Northfield, N.S., say they believe he was the person who died—but must wait for the remains to be identified.

92-year-old Arnold Joudrey lived in the house his entire life, according to his nephew Bill Bruhm.

The family wants to make funeral arrangements, but could be waiting weeks until they are able to, he said.

"Normally if somebody dies, you have a body. You can organize the funeral. There's a methodical way of doing things," Bruhm said.

"This way it's almost like everything is backwards," he said. "Neighbours and relatives are calling, saying, 'When's the funeral?' We don't know. We don't have the death certificate."

Joudrey lived in home his entire life

Bruhm said the family had to tear the house down over the weekend for fear the crumbling structure might end up falling into the street.

Joudrey was very proud of his house that he was born in, which Bruhm said was built in 1853 and in the family for three generations.

"He felt very strongly that he had to keep things the way they were, the way his father would have wanted it to be done. He was very proud of the property and the fact that he was carrying on a family tradition," he said.

Even as Joudrey aged, Bruhm said his uncle vehemently refused to move.

"It was interesting to watch his reaction to a suggestion that perhaps at this stage of your life, where you have such limited mobility, you know, have you ever thought about living someplace else? People would ask him that."

"Oh no. He was staying there forever."

Bruhm said his uncle was always commenting about radio reports of houses catching on fire.

"It was almost ironic in a way that it was a fire that took him," he said.

Family caring for surviving cats

Along with listening to the radio, he also loved gardening, maple syrup, and animals, keeping several cats—three of which survived the fire.

"My younger brother is making it his business that they are fed and watered every day. We'll try to catch them and find homes for them," Bruhm said.

Bruhm said he spoke to his uncle the day before he died.

"We talked about a lot of different things. People in the community, the weather, and the cats. He was in a really, really good mood."

"My uncle was a very simple man in the sense that he had simple tastes and simple wants and needs," he said.

"He was a very complex creature though. He played a lot of attention to world news...He knew what was going on in the community. He wasn't nosey, but he was concerned about his neighbours."

"He was a kind, generous man."