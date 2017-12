A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Lunenburg, N.S., Tuesday evening.

RCMP say they were called to a section of the highway near Sherwood Road at 5 p.m. The man who died was driving one of the vehicles and police have not released his age.

The other driver was injured but is expected to survive, a news release said. It also said a section of Highway 14 was expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are investigating what happened.