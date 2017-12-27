RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man from Pleasantville, N.S., with street racing in connection to a crash three months ago that left another driver dead.

The 19-year-old victim's vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over on Conquerall Road in Lunenburg County shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The man from West Northfield, N.S, was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Lunenburg District RCMP arrested a 26-year-old on Nov. 27 and last week charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing — an unusual charge, according to Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"It's a very specific charge and hopefully people get the message that it's important to have a clear head, and not take any risks while driving," she said.

Clarke said she couldn't disclose whether the victim was street racing, nor if there was another person in the 26-year-old's vehicle at the time.

"A rural road is not the place for that to happen," she said. "There are raceways and things like that in the province that a person could have that experience."

Anyone concerned about someone else's driving should call RCMP, said Clarke.

The man is expected to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 31.