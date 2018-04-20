Lunenburg County man, 73, dies after falling overboard while fishing

A 73-year-old Lunenburg County man is dead after a boating accident while fishing Thursday morning in Queens County.

Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release the man died shortly after 9 a.m. after he and the woman he was with fell overboard.

The man and a woman had been out fishing near Dean Lake Road in Westfield, RCMP said. When the man attempted to start the motor, both fell into the water.

The pair swam toward shore, said RCMP. The woman was wearing a life jacket, the man was not. When she arrived at the shore, the woman realized the man wasn't with her. Police said she was able to bring him to shore and then called 911.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man, who died at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.