A teen is facing criminal charges after a car crash Friday night in Chester, N.S., that sent two passengers to hospital.

RCMP said Sunday they are investigating a collision that took place at about 11 p.m. when a car smashed into a SUV parked on Central Street.

Two men travelling in the car were transported to South Shore Regional Hospital.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, one of those men, an 18-year-old from Chester Basin, was transported to the QEII Hospital by LifeFlight.

Police arrested the driver, an 18-year-old man from Chester, at the scene.

He faces two charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear Nov. 15 in Bridgewater provincial court..