Lunenburg Academy restoration over budget, behind schedule

Hornets, rotting wood and falling scaffolding: these are some of the reasons the first phase of restoring the historic Lunenburg Academy is two months behind schedule and $300,000 over budget.

The 19th-century building is undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration project, thanks to funding from the province and federal government.

In January, scaffolding around the building collapsed during a powerful windstorm, but it wasn't the only reason repair work is taking longer than expected.

"It certainly did slow down the project, we were delayed for some time, there was a little bit more damage to the building at the time," said Mayor Rachel Bailey.

As winds picked up in Lunenburg, N.S. during a January storm, the scaffolding at the Lunenburg Academy collapsed. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

​"There were some things we did not foresee, despite having expert advice and so on. An example of that was hornets."

Bailey said crews found significant damage to the roof under the shingles and along the top of the building due to the hornets.

"It was incredible the amount of damage they were able to do," she said.

2-month extension

A recent staff report listed several unexpected expenses, including rotting wood and major leaks in the national historic site.

The first phase of repairs began in September with a $2-million budget and aimed to finish the exterior's north, west and south sides by March 31. The second phase will restore the front of the building.

Bailey said the town has asked Parks Canada for an extension until May 31. The staff report shows the town also asked the federal government to pay for the extra $300,000 in repairs.

The first phase of repairs began in September with a $2-million budget and aimed to finish the exterior's north, west and south sides by March 31. (Emma Smith/CBC)

But if the request is refused, Bailey said the money will come from the provincial funding and not from the town's budget.

She wouldn't say how much it will cost for the second phase of the restoration.

The building is currently occupied by education, cultural and community spaces and is the future home of the South Shore Public Libraries.

Bailey said while the ongoing work is "probably not ideal for the tenants ... It's very much well worth it."

"They have been incredibly patient and actually recognize the importance of having this done," she said.

"It's costly to upkeep a building of this type, an old, wooden building. But that's Lunenburg: old, wooden buildings."

Bailey said the town will be looking to the broader community for future costs to help maintain the building.

"It really deserves restoration and the care that we're giving it. While we want to be mindful of doing things efficiently, we know it's going to cost a lot of money," she said.