A 55-year-old Lucasville man has died and a section of Highway 102 inbound is expected to be closed at least until midnight after a fatal single-vehicle crash Monday night.

RCMP were called to the scene at 7:22 p.m. and are still investigating how the crash happened.

Police said Exit 5A inbound is closed and said drivers will need to take Exit 7 and use Highway 2 to get to Halifax.

Traffic from the airport to Halifax will also need to drive outbound to Exit 7 and then drive into the city on Highway 2.