A man was seriously injured Sunday morning after the truck he was driving crashed into a concrete wheelchair ramp at the Lower Sackville library.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash, which took place at 7:11 a.m., RCMP said.

"The pickup truck drove into the side of the wheelchair ramp," said Const. Laurie Haines, calling the crash "very unusual."

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

A tow truck arrived on scene at about 10:20 a.m. to remove the vehicle. City crews erected a temporary barrier to prevent people from using the ramp.

The library is closed Sunday.