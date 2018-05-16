Lower Sackville intersection shut down after crash involving dump truck

Skip to Main Content
RCMP expect the intersection at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector to be closed for hours after a two-vehicle crash.

The intersection of Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector in Lower Sackville, N.S., is expected to be shut down for hours after a crash involving a dump truck.

The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

