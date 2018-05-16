New
Lower Sackville intersection shut down after crash involving dump truck
RCMP expect the intersection at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector to be closed for hours after a two-vehicle crash.
The intersection of Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector in Lower Sackville, N.S., is expected to be shut down for hours after a crash involving a dump truck.
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
Police have shut down the intersection of Old Sackville Rd. / Beaverbank <br>Connector due to a motor vehicle accident. Emergency crews are on scene at this time.—@RCMPNS