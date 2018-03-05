Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed a third person has died after a weekend house fire in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police confirmed late Monday that an 18-year-old man died in hospital during the afternoon. The teenager was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fire, which broke out early Saturday.

A 58-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were killed in the fire, which has been ruled not suspicious and traced to an electrical problem that originated in the basement of the home.

Halifax Regional Fire Chief Ken Stuebing called a news conference Monday afternoon to address some concerns he said he's heard about the fire.

"I can confirm that neither police nor the fire department is laying any charges," he told reporters. "We do not find the origin or cause to be suspicious. We have identified that the fire originated in the basement of a duplex building."

Halifax Regional Fire Chief Ken Stuebing said Monday that a fatal fire in Lower Sackville, N.S., over the weekend was caused by an electrical problem that originated in the basement. (Radio-Canada)

A 46-year-old woman was rescued by officers from a second-floor window.

Over the weekend, officials said crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the basement and the fire didn't migrate to the upper floors. Smoke and heat, however, rose to the upper levels of the duplex.

The fire department is urging people to consider installing more smoke detectors in their homes, Stuebing said, noting that while this home was equipped with one detector, it did not go off.