Two people are dead after an early-morning fire at a duplex in Lower Sackville, N.S., RCMP say.

Police said a man, 58, and a nine-year-old girl have died, and that a 18-year-old man was taken to a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old woman was rescued by officers from a second floor window at the duplex on Leaside Drive, said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson with Halifax District RCMP.

She has minor injuries.

"The quick action of our members in retrieving a ladder at a neighbouring property, they were able to go up and rescue this woman," said Hutchinson.

He said the nine year old died on the way to the hospital.

"It is a very tragic time, and the family is going to require a lot of support from not only their friends and relatives but from the community as well," he said.

RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.