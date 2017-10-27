Twenty-six years ago, John Stubbert met his future wife in a bar in Woodstock, Ont., while he was out with friends for some beer and a few games of pool.

Not long afterward, he wrote his first poem for her. And he's never stopped since.

Stubbert, 57, has written so many poems and stories for Kathleen Stubbert over the years that his creations are scattered in piles of papers throughout their Dartmouth, N.S., home.

But writing wasn't always easy for John, who says he struggled with learning disabilities at school.

"Not only did I have ADD and ADHD, but I am probably the world's worst speller and my handwriting was so ugly that I spent three years in Grade 8 and then quit school.

"Everything was marked by spelling back then, so no matter how hard I tried I always failed, so I became very self-conscious," he added.

'I could make her laugh'

John also used to stutter and slur his words, so as a teenager he used to read The Lay of the Last Minstrel, a poetry book by Sir Walter Scott, in front of a mirror to develop a cadence to his speech.

He succeeded, but it wasn't until after meeting Kathleen that he became the poet and writer he is today.

Stubbert's short stories and poems are scattered in piles throughout the couple's home. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

"I found that no matter what I said I could make her laugh or smile so that encouraged me to do it more. So I started making up stories to tell her just to make her laugh, then she started to write them down in a little book," said John. "So any time, I could go back to that book, find the skeleton of a story and just sit down and put the meat and the potatoes on it."

In one of the stories, Kathleen takes on the form of a squirrel, who takes sanctuary in the cave of a bear, who represents John, in the winter. They sleep the entire winter away in hibernation, but in the spring the two animals wake up and realize that they've slept so close together that their heartbeats have become synchronized and now can never be apart again.

Favourite poem

John writes Kathleen a poem or a short story on special occasions. Their favourite is A Gift in June, a poem he gave her as a birthday gift.

"The first time I read it to her she cried," he said.

Love-stricken man writing poems and stories to his wife for 25 years1:14

Fear of criticism

Kathleen has been encouraging John to publish his work for the last 20 years. But he's always been reluctant.

"I thought about it and then I realized I'm never going to make any money at it and my ego really doesn't need that much more inflation. So I just kept it for her."

There's another reason, too.

"I'm afraid that if it's criticized, that it will rob me of the pleasure of doing it. And that's my jewel."

Kathleen Stubbert encourages her husband to publish his writing. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

But slowly, John's been overcoming his fear of criticism.

He works as a driver in one of the car dealerships in Halifax and now shares some of his writing with the people he meets at work.

"My sharing with people now is sort of my own program of being desensitized to my own fear, to get used to sharing it with people so I can put that fear behind me."

He's even planning to submit his writing to the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize this month.

Finding his muse

But Kathleen will always be his first and most important audience.

"I never understood the term muse until I applied it to my wife," said John.

Kathleen giggles to hear herself described that way.

"I'm flattered," she said. "I've never been anybody's muse."