The recall was triggered as a result of tests done by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

A national recall is underway for Love Child Organics brand Baby's First Buckwheat + Chia Organic Infant Cereal because the gluten-free billed product may contain gluten.

The cereal comes in a 227-gram package and has the UPC 8 58860 00181 7. The recall applies to packages with the following best-before dates:

2017NO16.

2017DE21.

2018JA24.

2018AL09.

2018SE26.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there haven't been any illnesses reported as a result of consuming the product.

The recall was triggered by tests conducted by the agency.

On its website, Love Child Organics said it is "taking every step possible to investigate and resolve the issue," and that product quality and safety "is of the utmost importance."