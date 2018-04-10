Cape Breton couple has modest plans for their $1M lottery win

Cape Breton's newest million-dollar lottery winners, Erin and David Huntington, of Marion Bridge, have modest plans for spending their windfall.

The couple, in their 50s with one son in university, collected their cheque Tuesday at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre in Sydney.

They said winning is different than they had imagined.

"When it happens, you realize what's really important," said Erin.

"What's important to us is family," added David. "We're close to our families and we do a lot of things together."

The Huntingtons said their million-dollar lottery win made them think about what's most important and the answer is family. (Joan Weeks/ CBC)

David, a co-owner of Ziggy's Pub and Grill in Sydney, said he has no plans to retire.

"I really enjoy the business," he said. "That's where you get to meet the people of Cape Breton. I look forward to going to work every day and will continue."

New golf clubs

As for what he wants to buy with the money, David's bucket list is simple.

"When Erin asked me, I enjoy golfing quite a bit and have travelled to golf and I just suggested maybe two clubs, a driver and a putter... not even a new set of clubs."

He added, "You always have some bills that you have to clear up, so let's not be shy about that."

Erin is planning a new kitchen and will travel to Ireland with her sisters in the fall to watch their brother run the Dublin marathon.

David admits he is a big Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He was downstairs watching a hockey game when he checked his lotto 649 ticket.

"He came up and said do you have your glasses on?" said Erin. "Can you check these numbers? We knew after we looked at it a few times that it was the ticket but you are always hesitant. What could go wrong?"

When David was asked if he would give up the money to see his Leafs win the Stanley Cup, Erin quickly jumped in, "No, he wouldn't!"

David purchased the winning ticket at the Needs Convenience Store on Alexandra Street in Sydney just before Easter.