Check your pockets — someone who bought a lottery ticket in Halifax County is sitting on a few million dollars.

Atlantic Lottery announced Thursday a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Dec. 28 draw is worth a cool $5,366,704. The exact location where the ticket was bought hasn't been released.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 28 draw are 1, 5, 10, 15, 40, 41 and bonus number 27.

Atlantic Lottery said more details will be disclosed when the winner comes forward.