Check your wallets, purses and fridge doors: A ticket sold in Dartmouth for the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw is worth $1 million.

It was one of 22 winning Maxmillion tickets sold across the country — 14 of them worth $1 million each and the other eight worth $500,000 each. Maxmillions are additional $1 million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.

The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

Nobody has come forward yet to claim the Darmouth prize.

Details will be released when that happens, Atlantic Lottery said in a news release.