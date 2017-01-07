Check your wallets, purses and fridge doors: A ticket sold in Dartmouth for the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw is worth $1 million.

It was one of 22 winning Maxmillion tickets sold across the country — 14 of them worth $1 million each and the other eight worth $500,000 each. Maxmillions are additional $1 million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.

The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec. 

Nobody has come forward yet to claim the Darmouth prize.

Details will be released when that happens, Atlantic Lottery said in a news release.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this article connected the winning numbers for the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot to the $1 million prize won in Dartmouth. In fact, they were separate draws with different winning numbers.
    Jan 07, 2017 2:13 PM AT
With files from The Canadian Press