A Nova Scotia woman who dreamed about her lottery numbers in 1989 and faithfully played the same ones through the years says her $5.3-million win is "magnificent."

Olga Beno had the winning numbers for the Dec. 28 draw, which she bought from a Circle K store in Eastern Passage, but it took her a day and a half to check them, according to a news release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

According to the ALC, Beno was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer 10 years ago and had to sell her home.

She said she plans to build an accessible ranch-style house with her winnings. She also plans to take her family to Disney World.