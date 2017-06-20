A 67-year-old man from New Waterford, N.S., spent anxious hours lost in heavy woods near River Ryan on Monday before he was located by a Department of Natural Resources helicopter.

The man called 911 after he realized he couldn't find his way out, but what followed was a very difficult search, according to Staff Sgt. Ken O'Neill of the Cape Breton Regional Police.

"We were able to get some co-ordinates from the cellphone activity but unfortunately we could not exactly locate him," said O'Neill.

A patrol officer and a tracking dog had no luck finding the man so the officer called for the helicopter, O'Neill said.

It was a hot day and the man, whom O'Neill would not name, eventually became exhausted and was lying on the ground when he was found.

He was "possibly dehydrated" and covered in fly bites, but is "expected to make a complete recovery," according to O'Neill. He was flown to Sydney airport where he was taken to hospital and given medical treatment.

O'Neill believes the man went into the woods to check out some land he owns in the area.

He credits the successful outcome to a co-ordinated effort by Cape Breton Regional Dispatch, police and DNR.