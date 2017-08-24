A Halifax musician is sharing his story about the kindness of strangers in the hopes that it will make people feel a little less hopeless in these trying times.

Earlier this week Don Ross had a bad day.

"I had a really forgetful day the other day, which is kind of not usual. I'm usually super organized on the road 'cause I've been doing it for so long," he said.

First, he left his laptop in his rental car in Toronto, but got it back about 30 minutes later.

"That was lucky break No. 1."

He then boarded the flight back home.

At some point in the flight, he took his wallet out of his backpack. Upon leaving the plane in Halifax, he checked the seat pocket in front of him several times for his personal items and it was empty.

'I trust you'

Thinking he had all his possessions, Ross then hopped in a cab from Jamie Limousine and Taxi Service.

"I start rifling through my backpack looking for my wallet to pay him and I realized my wallet is nowhere to be found. So I'm pleading with the guy, 'I'm really sorry. I'm so embarrassed. I seem to have lost my wallet,'" said Ross.

"He said, 'Don't worry about it. Here's my business card. I trust you.'"

"Jamie," whose real name is Ismail Kadir, asked Ross to give him a call when he got his wallet back.

"And I thought, 'Thank goodness for Halifax. This is amazing,'" said Ross.

Kadir, who has been driving taxis since 2004, said people forget or lose their wallets from time to time.

"He kind of looked a little exhausted about it," Kadir said. "I said, 'Don't worry about it.' I wasn't worried about getting paid back or not as long as I [could] take him home safe and he'd be happy — that's all I was worried about."

Important to share good news

Ross's wallet was eventually found the next day on the floor of the plane that had returned to Toronto. The airline sent it back to him.

"I got it back and everything was in it, even the $10 bill," he said.

He gave Kadir a call yesterday and paid for his fare — with a healthy tip, of course.

"He's a really lovely man and he was extremely kind to me," said Ross.

Ross's wallet was later found on the floor of the plane and returned to him. (Don Ross)

Ross has shared his story online, saying it's important to share a positive story for a change, especially with a steady stream of Donald Trump controversy clogging up people's social media feeds.

"With that in mind, I thought it was really important that when something really remarkably kind and wonderful happened that I make a stink about it on Facebook," he said.

People 'by default' are good

Ross said airlines, particularly Air Canada, get a "bad rap."

"Over the years I've remained a loyal customer only because 99 times out of 100 everything goes extremely well, very smoothly. I get treated with great respect. I'm a very regular customer so they know me. They take really good care of my instruments most of the time."

A few years ago on a trip back from Germany, Ross's guitar was badly damaged. He said it wasn't clear exactly when the guitar broke — whether it was during the Air Canada flight, on a United Airlines connecting flight or during the Transportation and Safety Administration screening in the U.S.

But Ross said after posting about it online, Air Canada immediately tweeted at him saying they would pay to have it fixed.

"Amazingly enough, the guitar actually improved after being repaired," said Ross. "My feeling is that people, their default setting is to be good. They're decent."