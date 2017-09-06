A dispute over a controversial personalized licence plate is back in Nova Scotia Supreme Court today.

Lorne Grabher's licence plate bearing his last name was revoked last year after government officials agreed with a complainant that it was "socially unacceptable."

The Dartmouth resident wants the court to reissue the cancelled plate, which has been passed down in his family for 26 years.

Grabher's lawyers say they'll present an amended affidavit that argues a government regulation is so vague it violates a freedom of expression guarantee in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Grabher wants his name reinstated on the plate, arguing he shouldn't face discrimination just because his name is unusual.